ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives joint committees on Defence and Army have commenced the screening of Farouk Yahaya, a major general, as the chief of army staff (COAS).

President Muhamadu Buhari had last week requested the House to confirm the nomination of Mr Yahaya.

The new chief of army staff was appointed by Mr Buhari to replace Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, who died in an air crash alongside 10 other officers and men of the army, on May 21, while on an official trip to Kaduna State.

The screening was co-chaired by the Chairman of Defence Committee, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) and Chairman Committee on Army, Abdulrasak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) on Tuesday.

The Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly matters, Umar El-Yakub, introduced Mr Farouk to the lawmakers.

In his address, the chairman of the committee on defence said the panel would be thorough and transparent with the screening.

He noted that the army needs innovative means to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

Details to follow…..