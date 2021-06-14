ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will have no place in post-Buhari Nigeria, given the resolution by Nigerians to return the nation to the path of peace, unity and economic prosperity, which can never be attained if a party like APC is allowed to govern beyond 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Monday by the party’s national spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The main opposition party noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to launder the APC to remain in power after his tenure amounts to an effort in futility as Nigerians are no longer ready to put up with the wickedness of the APC, in its atrocious activities, treasury looting and “Janjaweed” ideology of violence, with which they have held the nation captive in the last six years.

Read the full statement below:

Our party is informed of how desperate APC leaders, who have been indicted for treasury looting and aiding of terrorism in our country, are blackmailing President Buhari to use his media interviews to canvass the perpetuation of APC in power so as to shield them from prosecution at the inevitable end of his tenure in 2023.

The PDP is already aware of how such individuals have been trying to force Mr. President to commence an early campaign for the APC.

While not excusing the personal failures of Mr. President as well as the incompetence that embodies the Buhari Presidency, it is incontrovertible that the APC, as a decadent political party, founded on vices of vindictiveness, divisiveness, falsehood, fake promises, electoral manipulations, support for violence, stealing, sectional marginalization and hatred, cannot produce the desired leadership for our nation after President Buhari.

That is why some individuals, in the APC, who by their backgrounds as religious leaders, community leaders, legal luminaries, rights advocates and moralists who should be speaking out in the face of misrule, have rather have found themselves entangled in APC Bermuda Triangle of violence and corruption, where they have ignobly become apostles of falsehood, corruption, injustice as well as backers of acts of terrorism in our country.

Mr. President should know that Nigerians are not ready to be beguiled again to further entrust the destiny of our nation in the hands of the APC, which has in the last six years, superintendent over the looting of over N25.1 trillion from various ministries, agencies and department of government; leading to the ruining of our once robust economy.

Nigerians are invited to note how the President Buhari-led APC administration has failed to prosecute APC leaders and their agents indicted in the reported disappearance of N10.1 trillion from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in March this year, the N9.6 trillion NNPC scam, the reported N1.1 trillion crude oil fraud, alleged N1.4 trillion fuel subsidy scam, the N500 billion Social Intervention fraud exposed by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as well as massive looting in FIRS, NEMA, EFCC, NDDC, NPA, NIMASA, NHIS and other agencies of government.

This is in addition to reports of how APC, as a party, is behind the importation of terrorist elements and emboldening of terrorist activities, arbitrary arrests and sudden disappearances of dissenting voices, sectional marginalization, political killings, escalated abuse of human rights including the clampdown on our youths during the EndSARS protest as well as the stifling of social media in our country.

That is why the APC has never raised a strong voice against acts of terrorism, killings, electoral violence and treasury looting.

Mr. President should therefore stop wasting his time trying to launder the APC. He should know that Nigerians have moved beyond APC’s gimmicks and that is why they are rallying on the platform of the PDP to rescue our nation from misrule.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary