The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli, on Monday, cried out that his emirate, Zaria in Kaduna State, is under the siege of bandits.

The monarch said Zaria city and its surroundings are experiencing incessant attacks and abductions.

Mr Bamalli stated this while hosting a delegation of the heads of security agencies serving in Kaduna at his palace. The delegation was led by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The emir said the situation is unacceptable and urged the government to arrest the situation before it gets out of control.

He said despite the location of military formations and training schools in the emirate, the area is not secure.

Speaking earlier, Mr Aruwan said the delegation was at the palace for confidence-building and to commiserate with the emirate over the incident at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic and neighbouring communities.

Mr Aruwan said the state government was doing everything possible to protect the emirate and the state in general.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how bandits attacked Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, killing a student and kidnapping others. The bandits continued the siege for many days, attacking Kofar Gayan and Kofar Kona areas of Zaria and abducting many residents.

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the latest incident but did not state the numbers of persons affected

Mr Jalige said the incident occurred around Government Girls Secondary School, Kofar Gayan, in the Zaria metropolis on Saturday.