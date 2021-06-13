ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be hoping to bounce back and win their second game in the Summer Series invitational tournament ongoing in the United States of America.

The nine-time African champions who were stunned 1-0 by Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz will be up against the Portuguese women’s team on Sunday.

Missing several key players who were held back by either delayed issuance of entry visa or injuries, the Super Falcons were tamed on Thursday at the BBVA Stadium in Houston by the Jamaicans.

Now at the same venue on Sunday evening, the Super Falcons who insist they have put the Jamaica defeat behind them will confront the Portuguese women.

Deneisha Blackwood, who plays her professional club game for Houston Dash (the club that uses the BBVA ground), scored in the 54th minute to condemn the Super Falcons to their first defeat in eight games.

Before seeing their unbeaten run halted last Thursday, the Super Falcons under the new leadership of American coach Randy Waldrum had won all three matches at the Turkish Women’s Cup Tournament in Antalya in February.

Fielding a largely inexperienced team against the Jamaicans with as many as four debutants in his starting lineup, coach Waldrum should have more choices for the Portugal tie.

Already, Bayelsa Queens’ midfielder Celine Ottah (one of 10 home-based professionals in the Falcons’ squad) has joined up with the contingent at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Houston.

It is also expected that Belarus–based experienced defender, Onome Ebi, and team captain Asisat Oshoala will hit the team’s camp before the clash with Portugal on Sunday.

The U.S. women’s national team defeated Portugal, 1-0, on Thursday at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. U.S. midfielder Samantha Mewis recorded the only goal of the match.

This development will definitely propel the Portugal women to go all out in Sunday’s tie against Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

After Sunday’s tie, the Super Falcons will be rounding off their campaign at the Summer Series with an anticipated crunch clash against the American Ladies

SUPER FALCONS IN HOUSTON: Tochukwu Oluehi, Inyene Etim, Glory Ogbonna, Ibe Abidemi, Oluwatosin Demehin, Vivian Ikechukwu, Akudo Ogbonna, Esther Okoronkwo, Gift Monday, Yewande Balogun, Joy Bokiri, Francisca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade, Amanda Mbadi, Toni Oyedupe Payne, Chidinma Okeke, Celine Ottah, Charity Adule, Rita Chikwelu, Michelle Alozi, Onyinyechi Zogg, Nicole Payne, Ifeoma Onomonwu, Rossa Ariyo