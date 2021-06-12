ADVERTISEMENT

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Saturday marched to late MKO Abiola’s Lagos home, in commemoration of the 2021 Democracy Day.

Mr Abiola was the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida-led military government.

NAN reports that the walk, which involved about 10 CSOs, commenced from the Allen Round About Ikeja to the Moshood Abiola Crescent, Off Toyin Street, Opebi, Ikeja.

Alex Omotehinse, National President, Centre for Human and Socioeconomic Rights (CHSR), one of the participating CSOs, told NAN that the walk was in commemoration of the historic victory of late Abiola.

“We felicitate with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day. Indisputably, June 12 has become a metaphor in our country for free, fair and credible elections.

“We, therefore, call on Nigerians to remain united in the face of daunting challenges facing the country. This is a time to be more passionate about Nigeria’s unity and development.

“We also call on the Federal and State Governments to work collectively to reduce poverty and promote the quality of life of all Nigerians.

“Lastly, we call on Federal Government to name the late Abiola tomb a national monument centre for record purposes, as an elected president in the annulled June 12, 1993 election,” Mr Omotehinse said.

According to him, “because of the security situation, the coalition did not want to mobilise crowd for the walk, but limited participants to five members from each organisation”.

He urged the government to redouble efforts at addressing insecurity while perpetrators of killings were brought to the book.

Apart from CHSR, other CSOs in the walk included the Coalition of Self-Determination Group; Activists for Good Governance; Committee for Protection of People’s mandates (CPPM) among others. (NAN)