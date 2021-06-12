ADVERTISEMENT

Some Nigerians leading counter-rally against the June 12 protests have expressed their solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Saturday.

Many Nigerians, mostly the youth, trooped to the streets in many Nigerian cities protesting against poor handling of governance and the worsening security situation in the country under Mr Buhari’s watch.

A counter-rally planned to overshadow the mainstream June 12 protest was led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Grassroots Forum of Nigeria, and the Coalition of Youth and Civil Society in Abuja on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the group named after the ruling APC, Yusuf Amadu, said their rally was to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day.

According to him, it is also “a move to also express their total support to the administration of President Muhammad Buhari, who we believe has the interest of all Nigerians at heart.”

As part of why he said his group was supporting Mr Buhari, Mr Amadu said the government had approved “the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative across the country, as part of measures adopted to consolidate efforts aimed at boosting security nationwide.”

However, the group sympathised with all Nigerians who might have been victims of insecurity in the country.

“We all are aware of the drastic steps President Buhari has taken to ensure that the security of lives and property of all Nigerians are guaranteed. Even to the extent of listening to the clamour of Nigerians calling for the replacement of the Security Chiefs, which he did without thinking twice,” he said.

“It is also worthy to note that the present insecurity challenges were not the making of the present administration of President Buhari. It was inherited from the past administrations under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and it ate deep into the fabric of the nation. But we believe that it would be overcome by this present administration, because we are aware of President Buhari’s commitment to put an end to insecurity in Nigeria,” he said

The group warned people who have shown interest in destroying the unity of Nigeria, to desist from such actions.

“That is why we are here today for a solidarity march for Mr President, This is to further encourage him to keep to the democracy that we have enjoyed from our forefathers,” he said.