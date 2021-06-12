ADVERTISEMENT

Agba Jalingo, an activist and a newspaper publisher, has again been arrested by the police in Calabar, Cross River State, over the June 12 protest in the city.

Mr Jalingo, the publisher of Cross River Watch, an online newspaper, was reportedly arrested at about noon in front of the Cross River Watch’s office in Calabar where he and a few others were having a peaceful protest.

The Managing Editor of Cross River Watch, Jeremiah Archibong, who informed PREMIUM TIMES of the development, said the paper’s news editor, Jonathan Ugbal, as well as its lawyer, James Ibor, were also arrested.

“They shot teargas three times at us, it was just within the office. We didn’t even step on the road, they just came with over seven Hilux.

“We were in our (Cross River Watch) premises because that is where the police commissioner authorised us to protest,” Mr Archibong said.

The journalist said he, Mr Jalingo and others were sharing leaflets to passers-by when the police suddenly swooped on them, firing tear-gas.

Previous arrest

Mr Jalingo was first arrested on Friday over a petition that he was into gun running.

He had gone to the police headquarters in Calabar to honour an invitation from the Commissioner of Police in the State, Kayode Sikiru, when a copy of the petition was shown to him.

He was detained for hours and later released after he put down a response to the petition.

The police patrolled major roads in Calabar as early as 7 a.m. on Saturday, apparently to scare away people who may have wanted to join the nationwide protest.