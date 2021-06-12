ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday that his govt has lifted 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty in the past two years.

The president said this in his speech to mark the June 12 Democracy Day as he highlighted the successes of his administration and the challenges it faces.

“Our over-all economic target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is our goal notwithstanding COVID-19.

“In the last two years we lifted 10.5 million people out of poverty – farmers, small-scale traders, artisans, market women and the like,” Mr Buhari said of the successes of his administration’s economic programmes.

“I am very convinced that this 100 million target can be met and this informed the development of a National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy. The specific details of this accelerated strategy will be unveiled shortly.”

More details later…