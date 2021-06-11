ADVERTISEMENT
It took four hours and 11 minutes but world No.1, Novak Djokovic prevailed over 13-time French Open champion, Rafael Nadal, in the second semi-final of Roland Garros, prevailing in four sets of 3-6 6-3 7-6 6-2 to set up Sunday’s final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
This was Nadal’s third-ever loss in Paris, having been beaten only by Djokovic and Robin Soderling.
More to come…
