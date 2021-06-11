ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has asked the masterminds of insecurity in the South-east region to refrain from wreaking havoc in the region.

This is even as he warned against the repetition of the 1967 genocide, which he said would not be tolerated.

The lawmaker described as strange, the rising insecurity in the region as he said Igbos are not known for burning homes to punish enemies.

Mr Kalu said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

His comment comes amidst incessant attacks on security personnel and police stations across the states in the South-east region.

There have also been attacks on INEC offices in the region. Other INEC facilities, courts and correctional facilities have also been destroyed by gunmen in the states.

The lawmaker, who was formerly a governor of Abia State, questioned the sense in the killing of policemen and military officers.

“The policemen and military officers being killed are fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, children and relatives. Anyone (who) has lost a close relative knows what it means to lose parents or children. I am more concerned about the lives lost because of the trickle-down effects on families.

“Our people are not known for burning homes to punish enemies. Destroying police stations and infrastructure can never be the best path to express grievances. Whenever the 1967 – 1970 Civil War is mentioned, it’s an emotive experience for any peace-loving Nigerian. not just an Igbo man,” he said.

Instead of destructions, he said, it is better to hold negotiations and choose peace.

“We need investments; we don’t need hostilities. So we are pleading with you to stop and embrace peace.”

He also asked the security agencies to desist from harassment, molestation and killing of innocent young people in the region and noted that the need for a national dialogue is imminent, to douse tensions in the country.