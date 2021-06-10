No fewer than 2000 auctioneers have expressed interest to participate in the sale of assets forfeitted to the federal government, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the disposal of forfeitted assets to the Nigerian government has said.
The chairman of sub-committee on the sales of forfeitted assets, Bello Nasir, spoke on Thursday during an exercise for the engagement of auctioneers for the disposal of the said assets in Abuja.
“We received 2000 bids from individuals and organisations to participate in today’s exercise,” Mr Nasir said.
Assets to be sold in 25 locations
Prior to the symbolic opening of the bids, the chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee who is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, said the committee identified assets to be sold in 25 locations across the country, aside from places plagued by insecurity.
“Estate surveyors and valuers had gone to see the forfeitted assets in order to ensure they are sold at market value,” Mr Apata said.
He added that the bid opening followed an advertisement placed on May 10 this year for autioneers to show interest in disposing the forfeitted assets.
While assuring the public of transparency in the exercise, Mr Apata, who is also the Solicitor General of the Federation, said the criteria set out by the 14-member Inter-Ministerial Committee would be strictly followed in the selection of autioneers.
Ineligible
He said any estate surveyor or valuer who participated in the valuation of the properties to be sold would not be allowed to bid as they cannot bid for what they have valued.
He also said members of the committee will not to be part of the autioneers.
The submission of the bid formally closed 12 noon, Thursday, and the process of bidding commenced immediately with the chairman of the sub committee, Bello Nasir from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), identifying bidders based on their lot.
It would be recalled that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on November 20, last year.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post