ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 2000 auctioneers have expressed interest to participate in the sale of assets forfeitted to the federal government, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the disposal of forfeitted assets to the Nigerian government has said.

The chairman of sub-committee on the sales of forfeitted assets, Bello Nasir, spoke on Thursday during an exercise for the engagement of auctioneers for the disposal of the said assets in Abuja.

“We received 2000 bids from individuals and organisations to participate in today’s exercise,” Mr Nasir said.

Assets to be sold in 25 locations

Prior to the symbolic opening of the bids, the chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee who is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, said the committee identified assets to be sold in 25 locations across the country, aside from places plagued by insecurity.

“Estate surveyors and valuers had gone to see the forfeitted assets in order to ensure they are sold at market value,” Mr Apata said.

He added that the bid opening followed an advertisement placed on May 10 this year for autioneers to show interest in disposing the forfeitted assets.

While assuring the public of transparency in the exercise, Mr Apata, who is also the Solicitor General of the Federation, said the criteria set out by the 14-member Inter-Ministerial Committee would be strictly followed in the selection of autioneers.

Ineligible

He said any estate surveyor or valuer who participated in the valuation of the properties to be sold would not be allowed to bid as they cannot bid for what they have valued.

He also said members of the committee will not to be part of the autioneers.

The submission of the bid formally closed 12 noon, Thursday, and the process of bidding commenced immediately with the chairman of the sub committee, Bello Nasir from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), identifying bidders based on their lot.

It would be recalled that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on November 20, last year.