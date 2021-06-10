ADVERTISEMENT

The Sarkin Fulani of Igangan, Salihu AbdulKadir, has denied any involvement in the recent killings in Igangan community of Oyo State.

Mr AbdulKadir, who was evicted from the community months ago, said this in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Thursday.

He also alleged that members of Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in a reprisal attack, killed eight Fulani men in Igangan and Elekokan near Igangan during the week.

He, however, called on both Oyo State and the federal government to probe the crisis and bring the perpetrators to book.

“I want to tell the whole world that my family and I were not involved in Igangan crisis. Since the crisis began about four months ago,we have relocated from Igangan. None of my children was killed in the recent crisis because they are not residing there anymore.

” The OPC people killed eight Fulani in Igangan and Elekokan village during the week . The utterances of Fatai Owoseni, Special Adviser on Security to Oyo State government show that the government is backing Sunday Igboho.

” I hereby urge both the federal and Oyo State governments to carry out full investigation into the whole crisis in order to put a permanent end to the crises . It’s only when culprits are arrested, prosecuted and brought to justice that permanent peace can be restored to Igangan.

“We also have reports of how hoodlums on daily basis ambush vehicles in Igangan and kill any Fulani man found in such vehicles,” he said on Thursday.

The community came under attack by gunmen suspected to be herders, who set houses, a filling station and the king’s palace ablaze on Sunday.

This newspaper obtained pictures and videos of hacked and bloodied human bodies from the midnight attack.

While police confirmed the death of 11 people, residents said over 20 people were killed. Many Yoruba groups have condemned the attack.

Also, the six governors in Nigeria’s south-west states have begun moves to prevent a recurrence.

The attack on Igangan comes months after Sunday Adeyemi, also known as Igboho, led youth to Igangan to eject Abdulkadir from the community.

He accused Mr Abdulkadir of backing criminal herdsmen whom he alleged were responsible for the kidnapping and killing of farmers and residents of the community.

Mr Abdulkadir denied the allegation but he was nonetheless ejected from a community he had lived in for decades.

The Federal and Oyo State governments frowned at the development, saying no citizen has the right to eject other citizens from wherever they wish to reside in the country.

Some residents of Igangan said the latest attack was a retaliation for the eviction of Mr Abdulkadir.