President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly on their second anniversary.

In a congratulatory statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, Mr Buhari extolled the Assembly’s sense of duty and diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country.

He saluted the vision, courage and patriotism of the legislature, appreciating the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians, courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward.

He also lauded the Assembly for passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.

The president, therefore, presented his goodwill to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He congratulated them for using their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to ensure a peaceful working relationship among lawmakers, between both chambers, the Judiciary and the Executive, by always focusing on the larger picture of nation building.

Mr Buhari believed the legislature had brought dignity and honour to the country.

According to the president, he looks forward to more years of harmonious working relationship, with focus on improving the livelihood of citizens, and creating an enabling environment for a prosperous nation where both the young and old can fully realise their dreams.

(NAN)