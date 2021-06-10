ADVERTISEMENT

Four local hunters have been reportedly killed at Faje, a community in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, by suspected herders.

Sources in the community said about five local hunters were involved in the attack carried out on Tuesday evening.

While three of the hunters were brutally killed by their assailants, two escaped with gunshot injuries.

However, one of the survivors died on Wednesday morning while receiving trado-medical attention.

It was also gathered that before the villagers got to the scene of the incident, the herders had fled with one of the hunters’ motorcycle.

The victims’ bodies were retrieved from the police in Otte on Tuesday and have since been buried in the Islamic way.

The recent attack has raised concerns amongst residents who feared that the pockets of herders’ attacks could become a growing trend capable of escalating to other parts of the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, when contacted on Thursday, told PREMIUM TIMES that three people had died.

He added that the police were on a fact- finding visit to the affected community to properly address the menace.

He also said efforts were on to bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, as insecurity persists in the region, leaders in the north-central geopolitical zone have called for urgent steps to address it.

It should be noted that Plateau, Niger, Benue are other states in the region plagued by banditry, gruesome killings and incessant kidnappings.

The leaders met at a meeting organised on Thursday in Abuja ahead of the proposed security summit being organised by the North Central Peoples’ Forum (NCPF).

Immediate past governors of Nasarawa and Kwara States, Tanko Al-Makura and Abdulfatah Ahmed, said the north-central must regain its place as “the domain of peace and tranquillity”.

“Our zone has always been known as the home of tourism, of harmony, of solid minerals, the confluence of the two major rivers in the country, the food basket of the nation.

“Unfortunately, various acts of lawlessness have negatively impacted peace in the zone. We cannot sit back and watch these developments without taking action,” Mr Al-makura said.

Mr Ahmed said Kwara, “which is generally regarded as a safe haven” has also suffered attacks by bandits and other criminals.