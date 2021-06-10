ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian government says it will sell electrical power through its generation companies to four West African countries.

The countries are Togo, Burkina Faso, Republic of Benin and Niger Republic, the acting managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and chairman, executive board of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), Sule Abdulaziz, disclosed this on Wednesday, according to The Cable.

“The power we will be selling is the power that is not needed in Nigeria. These generators that are going to supply power to this transmission line are going to generate that power specifically for this project. So, it is an unutilised power,” he said.

Nigeria, which is extremely underserved with a low electricity per capita ratio, has ironically been selling electricity to Benin Republic, Togo and Niger for years.

Mr Abdulaziz said Nigeria will benefit from the deal in terms of revenue and job creation.

“So from that, the revenue is going to be enhanced and a lot of people will be employed in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Abdulaziz said the four countries are expected to make the power purchase through the $570 million North Core Power Transmission Line currently being built.

The North Core project, funded by the World Bank, French Development Council and the African Development Bank (AfDB), is expected to be completed in two years.

“The country will be getting new generators to participate in the energy export for the 875 kilometre 330 kilovolts transmission line which would run from Nigeria through the four countries,” Mr Abdulaziz was quoted as saying.

He said some 611 communities under the power line route will get electricity.

The West African Power Pool, secretary-general, Siengui Appolinaire Ki, said the investment in each country is funded by the country, supported by donors, while Nigeria is funding its own.

He said while the funding agreement was ready and participating countries await the disbursement, donor agencies want a power purchase agreement between the buying and the selling countries to be executed before releasing the fund.