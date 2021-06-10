President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken on the legacy he would love to be remembered with by Nigerians after leaving office, saying he hopes Nigerians will be fair to him.
The Nigerian leader was answering questions by journalists in an interview aired on Arise TV Thursday morning.
“I will like Nigerians to discuss it, I hope they will be fair to me,” Mr Buhari said when asked what legacy he would love to be remembered with after leaving office.
Details later…
