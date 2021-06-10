President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government is determined to ‘resuscitate cattle routes’ and ‘grazing areas’ as a way of checking the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen.
Mr Buhari said this in an interview on Arise TV aired on Thursday and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.
The president also said he recently charged two governors of South-west states, who came to report attacks on farming communities in their states, to go back to their states and work hard to solve the crises rather than run to him in Abuja.
More details later…
