ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of suspected kidnappers were repelled by the police in Kogi State in Ajaokuta area of the state on Tuesday.

The suspects numbering five had blocked a road, stopping vehicles until members of the Anti-Crime Patrol team of the police engaged them in a gun battle, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

While two of the criminals were killed, three others escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries, the state’s commissioner of police, Ayuba Ede, said to our reporter.

He said the police team was on the trail of the fleeing suspected kidnappers, combing bush in areas around the location of the incident.

The police said they recovered some items from the criminals, including two wooden AK-47 rifles, 25 assorted GSM handsets, one First Bank ATM card bearing the name of Mohammed Jamiu and an undisclosed sum of money.

ALSO READ: Police confirm killing of suspected cult member

Meanwhile, the state government has lauded the response of the security forces.

Governor Yahaya Bello through his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, called on citizens to go about their normal businesses as the state is ready to confront criminal elements.

“Kogi State has no abode for criminal elements, the state exists only for law abiding persons. Whoever thinks he can engage in crime will be decisively dealt with. Our gallant security forces are on ground to ensure lives and property are secured, and the state will continue to provide the needed leadership.”