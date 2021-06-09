ADVERTISEMENT

The interim leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointment of a seven-member committee to screen interested aspirants for the party’s 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

The committee is headed by Ikechi Emenike while Augustine Utuk will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee are Eugene Odo, Ben Angwe, Kemi Nelson, Ahmed Aliyu and Adeolu Akande.

“The committee will be inaugurated on Thursday 10th June, 2021 at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja by 2:00pm,” the interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe said in a statement on Wednesday.

At the close of sales of nomination forms on June 8, sources within the party hierarchy told PREMIUM TIMES that the party had raked in N315 million from the sale of forms to 14 aspirants.

This newspaper reported that the APC released its schedule of activities for the governorship election in April, pegging its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at N2.5 million and N20 million respectively, bringing the total to N22.5 million.

It slashed the total price for the forms by 50 per cent for women and physically challenged aspirants interested in the governorship ticket.

However, it was gathered that as of Wednesday when the sale of the forms closed, there was no female aspirant.

Flurry of aspirants

Some of the male governorship aspirants to be screened by the seven-member committee for the June 26 primary include Andy Uba, Chidozie Nwankwo, George Moghalu, Paul Orajiaka, and Geoffrey Onyejegbu.

Others include Johnbosco Onunkwo, Amobi Nwokafor, Ben Etiaba and Azuka Okwuosa.

The mode of primary election to be adopted in deciding the candidate of the APC for the November 6 governorship election remains unclear.

Mr Akpanudoedehe recently stated that the mode of the primary was at the discretion of the state’s chapter of the party.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party has directed that the State Executive and not the National Caretaker Committee will determine the mode of the primary election for Anambra State.

“For the Caretaker Committee, we are going to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants. We have no anointed or preferred candidate. The party is set to work with anybody that emerges from the party primary on June 26,” he said.