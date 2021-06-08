President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presided over the meeting of the National Security Council at the State House, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.
Others in attendance at the meeting included Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.
The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Zubairu and the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, were also in attendance at the meeting.
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director-General of the State Security Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides also attended the meeting.
NAN learnt that the meeting would review the current security developments occasioned by the activities of insurgents, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), bandits and kidnappers in the country.
(NAN)
