The Kaduna State University (KASU) has suspended academic activities for its undergraduate students indefinitely.
KASU Registrar, Samuel Manshop, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement in Kaduna.
Mr Manshop, who did not give reasons for the suspension, however, said academic activities would continue for postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes.
“The management of KASU wishes to notify staff, students and the public that academic activities for undergraduate students have been suspended indefinitely.
“Postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes are to continue with their activities.
“Staff are also expected to report to work as usual, while management will communicate further developments,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that undergraduate students had protested a hike in school fees from between N24,0000 and N36,000 to between N100,000 and N400,000.
The students, who began the protest since the increment was announced in April, demanded a reversal of the new school fees.
(NAN)
