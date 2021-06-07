ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Executive Council has directed the state’s head of service to redeploy about 5, 000 civil servants with requisite qualification in education to the classrooms.

The commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, announced this at a press briefing in his office on Sunday.

He said the directive followed the recommendation of a technical committee set up to look into the teaching staff challenges bedeviling the government’s free education policy,

“While adopting the report of the committee established by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government to identify such categories of civil servants with NCE, B ED or diploma in Education, the council, at its weekly meeting on Wednesday, also accepted the immediate establishment of an implementation committee.

“The affected staff serving in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as Local Government Areas (LGAs) with vital teaching credentials are to be dispatched to fill existing posts in schools including tertiary institutions in the state,” Mr Garba revealed.

He also said the committee discovered 575 officers with teaching qualification serving in MDAs, while 3, 712 others were found in the 44 LGAs with duplicate functions.

Mr Garba stated that of this number, 19 of them have PhDs, 55 Masters, 1,100 B Eds, 2,366 NCE and 10 Diploma in Education.

Mr Garba added that the committee’s findings also revealed that 508 officers, three of them with PhDs/Masters, 79 B Ed, 421 with NCE and five others with Diploma in Education were found in local governments engaged in administrative duties.

The commissioner pointed out that zonal offices and local government areas have large concentration of officers.

“For instance, while there’s an LGEA with only 60 staff, others have up to 274 with a state average of 151 per LGEA. Under ideal condition, and especially with the advancement in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), 25 officers can perform the management of an LGEA,” he added.

To this end, the commissioner said, “all civil servants found in MDAs with teaching qualification and with more than five years to retire are to be posted back schools to teach, NCE holders under the state Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) should remain, officers with B Ed are to be deployed to either Junior Secondary School or Senior Secondary School, while those with higher degrees are to be sent to tertiary institutions”.

Mr Garba also indicated that the reintegrated civil servants are to be given two weeks induction before deployment to schools and an additional one week refresher training every term.

‘Learning crisis’

The commissioner said the setting up of the committee was in response to the learning crisis and government’s commitment to achieving the education 2030 agenda which seeks to ensure the provision of education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

He announced that a policy and strategy would also be developed to make it compulsory for all public office holders and senior civil servants to be engaged in schools within their locality at least twice every month for the purpose of information and inspection visits to encourage pupils to study.

Mr Garba said the draft Teacher Education Policy for the state would be finalised with the recently NCE approved National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE) to promote standards in recruitment, redeployment incentives and provision of teaching and learning resources.