With 11 cases of coronavirus disease reported in Lagos and Kaduna State and the FCT, Nigeria has recorded her lowest daily infection figure in 2021.
The new infection figure raised the total infection toll across the country to 166,766.
The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), disclosed this in an update on its website on Monday morning.
Continuing a trend that began last week, the disease centre said nobody died from the highly infectious disease on Sunday. Thus the fatality toll remains 2,117 in total.
Breakdown
Only two states and the FCT contributed to the 11 new infections recorded Sunday, the NCDC, said.
The agency said Lagos recorded nine while the FCT and Kano recorded one each.
A total of 163,096 people have now been discharged from hospital after treatment since the disease began spreading in the country.
Nigeria has tested 2,113,061 samples out of her roughly 200 million population.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post