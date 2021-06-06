The Police Command in Niger says 11 persons died in an auto crash that occurred in Wuya village of Lemu Local Government Area of the state.
Commissioner of Police Adamu Usman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that other persons sustained injuries when the accident occurred on Friday.
Mr Usman said that the accident occurred in the afternoon when the tyre of an articulated vehicle marked KGK 66 EZP punctured.
He said that the vehicle carried 23 motorcycles, leaving Katsina State for Lagos.
ALSO READ: Two die in Anambra road accident – FRSC
He also said that the police had yet to ascertain the number of passengers in the vehicle.
“Eleven persons died on the spot while several others who sustained various degree of injuries were evacuated to Federal Medical Centre, Bida, for treatment.
“We have begun investigation and we warn drivers to desist from carrying people with articulated vehicles.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post