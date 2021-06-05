The Nigerian government on Friday announced it has indefinitely suspended the operations of Twitter in the country.
This decision came two days after Twitter deleted a controversial post by President Muhammadu Buhari referencing the country’s civil war, and threatening those who attack government properties “with the language they understand”.
The federal government based its decision on the “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”
However, authorities did not clarify how and when the ban would start, but on Saturday morning, many Nigerians are unable to access new information on the microblogging site.
This action by the government has left many Nigerians no choice but to engage the services of Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers as an alternative option to access Twitter and other social media networks
A VPN is a secure tunnel between your device and the internet. VPNs protect you from online snooping, interference, and censorship.
Here are some VPN providers you can pick from;
1. ExpressVPN
Ranked No 1, by Tom’s Guide, for its intuitive apps, great speeds, reliability and wide device support. You can also use Tom’s Guide offer to claim 3-months Free usage.
2. Surfshark
The app is nice and intuitive, and offers one-touch connection to the best server. It’s got all the essential features like a kill switch, a selection of protocols and auto-connect.
3. Hotspot Shield
Offers a fast, effective mobile VPN experience with a simple yet powerful interface and great connection speeds.
4. NordVPN
Nord’s apps are a sound choice for those looking to stay secure on the go and will make sure you are safe when connecting to public Wi-Fi. Check out NordVPN review for more info.
5. IPVanish
A VPN choice for beginners with a configurable interface, which makes it an ideal client for those who are interested in learning how to understand what a VPN does under the hood. It also has multiplatform flexibility.
While free VPNs are a popular option for discount shoppers, it is advisable to pay for reliable technologies that encrypt your data while you browse online. If you absolutely must use a free VPN, use the free trial deals or introductory versions of paid VPN services.
