The remains of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Joshua Dogonyaro, were laid to rest in Langtang, Plateau State, on Friday.

Mr Dogonyaro, a retired lieutenant general and former military administrator of Plateau State, died at the age of 80 last month.

According to his first son, Joseph Dogonyaro, he died after battling stroke at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

At the wake service held on Friday, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, amongst other dignitaries paid tribute to the deceased.

Mr Magashi, who was representing President Muhammadu Buhari, said the late Mr Dogonyaro was a thoroughbred officer whose antecedents in the Nigerian Army remain a reference point and motivation to younger officers.

He said Nigeria remains grateful to late the late General for his ”gallantry, patriotism and diligence in service to the nation particularly during his command of ECOMOG troops in Liberia”.

Governor Lalong in his tribute said the state was not grieving over the loss ”but celebrating a worthy son who made Nigeria and Africa proud throughout his military career”.

“Late General Dogonyaro left his footprints in the sands of time. The challenge before us today is to ensure that the sacrifices he and other gallant soldiers made in uniting and keeping Nigeria safe does not go in vain. We must unite to defeat the forces of evil that are threatening the security and wellbeing of Nigeria. That is the best way we can honour the memory of the late General,” a statement issued by his spokesman, Makut Macham, read.

Also, Mr Gowon, who sent in a message through Jon Temlong, affirmed the testimony of gallantry and selflessness by the late Mr Dogonyaro whom he said ”showed early signs of greatness shortly after being commissioned into the Army”.

According to Mr Macham, a representative of the Liberian President George Weah was also present at the funeral.

Biography

Late Mr Dogonyaro, a soldier and an administrator, was born on September 12, 1940 in Vom, Plateau State, though a native of Taroh in Langtang North Local Government Area.

He had his early education at Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, and thereafter, was enlisted in the Nigerian Army in 1964.

He was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, 1967; Officer Commanding, 1 Recce Squadron, NA, 1967-69; Quartermaster General, I Infantry Division (Main), N, 1969-70.

The late general became Chief Instructor and Adjutant, Rece Training School, NA, 1970 to 1972; Commanding Officer, I Recce Regiment, NA., 1972 to 1976.

He was appointed Principal Staff Officer, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armoured Corp, 1976 to 1977; Commanding Officer, 24 Armoured Brigade, NA., 1977-79.

Between 1984 and 1985, he was made the Task Force Commanding Officer, 203 Armoured Battalion on the Peace-keeping Force in Chad; Director of Manning (Army), Army Headquarters, ‘A’ Branch, N.A and Director of Armoury, 1985.

He was also the General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, N.A, Jos, 1985 to 1987; member, Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC), 1985; General Officer Commanding 2nd Mechanised Division, N.A, Ibadan, 1987; promoted Major-General, 1988; Promoted Lt. General; former ECOMOG Commander; retired in 1993.

Mr Dogonyaro also attended the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos and obtained National Institute (mni) in addition to the Staff College (Psc) and Forces Service Star (FSS).

