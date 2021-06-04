Harrison Omagbon, the acting state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, has called for calm among party faithful, following the suspension of the state chairman, Tony Aziegbemi.

Mr Aziegbemi was suspended by the PDP after he accused the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, of marginalising the PDP in his political appointments so far and also making moves to sack the party structure in the state.

The acting chairman, Mr Omagbon, said in a statement on Thursday in Benin that his task is to unite the PDP in Edo.

“My task as acting chairman will be to unite our party and ensure that the unity which our electoral victory bestowed on us is sustained and enlarged to the glory of God,” he said.

He said that the suspension of Mr Aziegbemi was to allow for proper investigation into the allegations against him.

“Following the recent developments in our great party, I wish to appeal to our teeming members and supporters to first accept our profound regret for the uproar of the last few weeks, as well as the recent developments at the party secretariat.

“On behalf of the state working committee, I am deeply sorry.

“However, we cannot wish away our party’s sanctity, integrity and pride on the altar of parochial sentiments.

“That is why we have set up a committee to investigate and unearth the facts of these allegations,” he said.

Mr Omagbon added: “My dear party faithful, we are at a very auspicious time in our democracy.

“It is on record that our governor is counted among those delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

“We cannot engender a party culture of corruption and flagrant disregard for the wishes of the people.”

The suspended PDP chairman, in a letter he jointly signed with the party secretary in the state, Hillary Otsu, accused Mr Obaseki of marginalising the PDP in his political appointments so far and also making moves to sack the party structure in the state.

The duo said the letter was written on behalf of the “expanded State Working Committee of the party”.

Mr Obaseki had defected from his former party, the All Progressives Congress, to the PDP where he contested and won the election for his second term.

“Edo people voted for PDP and Godwin Obaseki to deliver the dividends of democracy to them.

“If he wishes to appoint only his friends and former APC colleagues in his cabinet and sundry positions and leave out the legacy PDP members, so be it,” said Mr Aziegbemi in the letter which was sent to the national leadership of the PDP.

(NAN)

