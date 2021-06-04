Students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and students’ union leaders have expressed outrage over the killing of a 300-level student of agricultural science, Blessing Olajide.

The spokesperson of the police in Kwara State, Ajayi Okasanmi, earlier said Ms Olajide, who they believe was first raped, was killed at her residence at Tanke area of Ilorin.

The deceased, who was living with her elder sister, was a student of the Agricultural Science Department of the school.

Mr Okasanmi in his statement on Thursday noted that the deceased “was lying dead on the floor when neighbours entered her apartment and saw her with her two hands tied to the back, and mouth gagged.”

She was naked and had bruises on her private part, the police said.

“Also a note, said to have been written on a piece of paper was placed on her chest containing a message, ‘Unilorin doesn’t forgive’.

“The people later informed the police at F’ Division Police Station, who discovered the dead body, snapped the picture, and took the corpse to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy,” the police said.

Many students of the school have demanded justice for the deceased, trending the hashtag #JusticeForBlessing on Thursday night.

In reaction to the unfortunate incident, Waliu Taofeek, the President of the students union, urged the students to keep calm, promising that the union will take necessary action.

“We will not stay aloof as if we’re not concerned. Rather, we’ll contribute our quota, constructively and legally to ensure #justiceforblessing.

Preach peace and stay safe during this trying period. All hands are on deck,” he wrote.

We will not stay aloof as if we're not concerned. Rather, we'll contribute our quota, constructively and legally to ensure #justiceforblessing. Preach peace and stay safe during this trying period. All hands are on deck !! — Waliu Taofik – OMOLUABI (@akaOMOLUABI) June 3, 2021

Also, joining the public outcry, the Vice President of the union, Haneefah Badru, vowed that killers of Ms Olajide will be nabbed.

“It’s is heartbreaking to hear the sad news concerning Miss Blessing. Rest assured,all hands are on deck to bring the perpetrators to book.”

It's is heartbreaking to hear the sad news concerning Miss Blessing. Rest assured,all hands are on deck to bring the perpetrators to book.#justiceforblessing — Haneefah Badru (@Badru_annie) June 3, 2021

As of the time of filing this report, the school management was yet to release an official statement on the incident.

However, the unrelenting students are trending the hashtag, calling on authorities to ensure that the case is not swept under carpet and that the menace of rape is addressed.

Below are some reactions on Twitter

@FaisalokoMori: They left a message on her body, written on a paper

NO FORGIVENESS FROM UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN

It is a really disturbing occurrence, a mystery, many questions unanswered

#Justiceforblessing

@of_ilorin_001: They told us to stay at home 🏡 to avoid some wahala. Blessing was in her hostel and was raped and murdered last night. Remember “E fit be you” don’t neglect

#JusticeForBlessing

@of_ilorin_001: Rape is one of the most terrible crimes on earth and it happens every few minutes. So many rape cases out there and nothing is been done, now it’s Blessing’s turn, A 400L student of UNILORIN she was raped and murdered in her own hostel yesterday.

#JusticeForBlessing

@ornamentofgold: Blessing, A sweet and lovable coursemate was raped and murdered at her residence in Tanke, ilorin🥺💔… We’re not safe out here, it could have been you or me😭😭

@saadatbibire: Why is everyone quiet? Blessing was Raped and murdered in her hostel 😫 and it’s sad. This ain’t the first of the occurrence in ilorin 💔

#justiceforblessing

@IamOhmai: This is Brutality of the highest order. She was raped and killed. We demand thorough investigation into this case. #JusticeForBlessing ✊

@Olustar01: she’s one of the few people that I believe with them the world will be a better place. Her love for the things of God was an inspiration to me. She’s a fighter and a WINNER, she fight every battle the world push to her and bounced back. Can’t believe you are gone BLESSING OMOWUMI

@OgbeniAnthony: It’s appalling the unfortunate death of Blessing isn’t being acknowledged by the management of Unilorin (they feign ignorance to most social/securi challenges concerning students’ affairs except it’s within campus).

The perpetrators have to be caught #justiceforblessing

It's appalling the unfortunate death of Blessing isn't being acknowledged by the management of Unilorin (they feign ignorance to most social/securi challenges concerning students' affairs except it's within campus).

@Sheddypaddy: Rape is one of the most terrible crimes on earth and it happens every few minutes. So many rape cases out there and nothing is been done, now it’s Blessing’s turn, A 400L student of UNILORIN she was raped and murdered in her own hostel yesterday.

#JusticeForBlessing

@AbashutaAhmed: At this trying time, I really don’t have much to say, except for deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. May God Almighty give you the strength to come out of this! And I pray the perpetrators be brought to book. #justiceforblessing

@babaidris090: This barbaric act happened in Ilorin, the state capital and it is important we take this serious. If we let it go, our sisters are in danger because those that tried and succeeded will always want to try more of these barbaric act! #justiceforblessing

@haybee_kay: I’m still baffled with the message “no forgiveness from unilorin” that was left on her body💔💔🤦‍♂️.

May her soul rest in perfect peace and may the perpetrators of this evil act never know peace

#justiceforblessing

I'm still baffled with the message "no forgiveness from unilorin" that was left on her body💔💔🤦‍♂️.

@Dekunle_1: So sad that blessing had to part this world in such a cruel manner…

I pray those involved in this gruesome act are caught and dealt with seriously.

Also, her phone should be bugged for conversations before the happening.. texts, chats, calls etc…

#justiceforblessing

