Four Nigerian airports will be handed over to private operators who will run them for at least 20 to 30 years, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has said.

The concessions will affect the Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano airports.

This plan is contained in a document sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the ministry’s spokesperson, James Odaudu, on Thursday.

“Infrastructure concessions of this nature come with a significant financial obligation which any responsible concessionaire will no doubt be keen to recoup,” it said.

“To this end, we envisage a minimum of 20) to 30 years for the programme, which may be extended depending on performance and Nigeria’s best interests. That said, the duration is not set in stone and will be subject to negotiation and then final approval by the Federal Executive Council.”

Despite having huge potential, the aviation ministry said these airports are currently operating at a sub-optimal level.

The document noted that the government was starting with the most important assets because the profitable delivery of this concession programme would give all investors the confidence required to consider other possibilities in the sector.

The concession will cover only non-aeronautic assets of the airports located in the passenger and cargo terminals, the document explained.

This consists of assets from the entry door of the airport to the point of embarking and disembarking from an aircraft to the exit doors.

This space commonly referred to as the passenger terminal comprises retail spaces, waiting and seating areas, airport, and airline lounges, baggage collection, check-in counters as well as administrative offices.

The document did not explain the financial implications of the proposed arrangement, especially as it concerns what amount will go to the government.