ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition parties in Israel confirmed on Wednesday they had come to an agreement to form a ruling coalition and replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu will be ousted out after ruling Israel for 12 consecutive years in addition to a stint from 1996-1999.

The power-sharing agreement, which was reported to and confirmed by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, is made up of a slew of parties from across the political spectrum.

“In accordance with paragraph 13(b) of Basic Law: The Government (2001), Chairperson of Yesh Atid MK @yairlapid has informed the President of Israel that he has been able to form a government,” Mr Rilvin wrote on Twitter.

The Israeli parliament is expected to hold a confidence vote in the coming days to confirm the coalition’s status as the ruling government.

Mr Rilvin congratulated Yair Lapid, the leader of the center-left Yesh Atid Party, who cobbled together the ideologically diverse groups to form the coalition.

According to CNN, he clinched a coalition that could control a narrow majority of 61 seats in the 120-seat Israeli parliament known as the Knesset after forming an agreement with Naftali Bennett, the right-wing leader of the Yamina party.

“The terms of the deal include Bennett serving the first two years of a four-year term as prime minister, and Lapid serving the remaining two years.

“The coalition is made up of a hodgepodge of eight parties in total, ranging from Yamina to a small Arab party called Raam, marking the first time in Israeli history that an Arab group is part of a right-leaning coalition,” the CNN report said.

“This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn’t. It will do everything to unite Israeli society,” Mr Lapid said on Twitter just as the deal was being announced.

The coalition’s formation marks a stunning defeat for Mr Netanyahu, who failed four times to form a coalition that would have kept him in power even after he once tried to secure the support of an Arab party, an attempt that was thwarted by a small ultranationalist part, according to Associated Press.

Mr Netanyahu’s potential removal comes less than one month after Israel and Hamas, the political militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, spent 11 days exchanging fiercest fire.

The fighting followed weeks of unrest between Israelis and Palestinians in and around Jerusalem and other parts of the West Bank and Israel.