Many Nigerians flooded the social media space on Wednesday to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari following Twitter’s removal of his controversial tweet many believed was targeted at Igbo-dominated South-eastern region of the country.

The reactions to Twitter’s verdict had shot Mr Buhari to the position of the second most trending Nigerian topics on the microblogging site as of the time of filing this report on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Twitter deleted Mr Buhari’s tweet which was seen as a veiled threat to the South-east region.

He issued the threat in reaction to escalating violence across Nigeria, especially in the region.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Furore

The president’s tweet generated furore as many Nigerians accused Mr Buhari of making a comment which opened the wounds of the Nigerian civil war which claimed millions of lives.

Some citizens had also asked Twitter to suspend his account saying his tweet “expresses intentions of self-harm or suicide.”

On Wednesday, Twitter deleted the post claiming it violated its rules.

Reaction

In reaction to Twitter’s action, the federal government said “it is suspicious of Twitter’s mission in Nigeria”.

“The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very very suspect. Has Twitter deleted the violent tweets that Nnamdi Kanu has

been sending? Has it?” Nigeria’s information minister, Lai Mohammed, told journalists in Abuja Wednesday.

He also accused the social media platform of fueling crisis in the country during #EndSARS protest last

year.

“The same Twitter during the ENDSARS protests that was funding ENDSARS protesters, it was the first to close

the account of former president of US, Trump. And you see, when people were burning police stations and killing policemen in Nigeria during ENDSARS, for Twitter, it was about the right to protest.

“But when a similar thing happened on the Capitol, it became insurrection. You see, we are not going to be be fooled by anybody. We have a country to rule and we will do so to the best of our ability. Twitter mission in Nigeria citing those two examples is very suspect. What is their agenda?”

Nigerians react

Many Nigerians stormed the social media to criticise Mr Buhari.

One of these is Ekiti State former governor, Ayodele Fayose, who said Twitter’s action showed how “powerless Mr Buhari is on social media”.

“When is Mr President Buhari using his power as Commander-in-chief to “show Twitter pepper” for deleting

his tweets? Or Twitter will just delete our President’s tweets just like that and there won’t be consequences?

“Nigeria is boiling everywhere and all that the President can do is to be threatening genocide up and down? Now that Twitter has dealt with our almighty President Buhari, won’t he “deal” with Twitter too? Like Trump, like Buhari.

“It is obvious that those using the President’s powers for him do not know when and where to stop their power-madness. Regrettably, Twitter may not know that Buhari is not the one operating the handle. Can our President operate Android Phone not to talk of making genocidal tweets?”

See other reactions below:

Twitter has removed Buhari’s tweet that roused the ghosts of Biafra and stated it violated their rule. It’s distasteful, ill-intentioned and shouldn’t be defended by anyone who respects the wisdom of our parents who signed that the war was one with neither victors nor vanquished. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) June 2, 2021

Twitter deleted the tweet made by the President's handle. Expect cronies to talk about Twitter is interfering with Nigerian politics. Rather than see through their bias and how nonsense that tweet was. Well done guys. — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) June 2, 2021

General @MBuhari is not fit to be Nigeria’s leader. He is a Northern irredentist. Even in the North, his loyalty is to his tribe, to the exclusion of other Northern ethnicities. Look at his threat of war against the SE. I’m ashamed of our leadership#TwitterSuspendBuharisAccount — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 2, 2021

The likes of Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad will now have to re-read their notes before punching the tweet button. More than the President's handler, they know what it means to have one or two strikes from Jack's Twitter. — Gabriel Ogunjobi (@GabrielOgunjob1) June 2, 2021

You have a country to rule? Rule? You have a people do lead, a country to lead, not rule but I don't expect anyone under General Buhari to know the difference. https://t.co/Cvr5CNAABR — Banjo, Damilola (@RealBanjo) June 2, 2021

Lai Mohamed and the Federal Govt should continue to cry about the removal of Buhari’s genocidal tweet. Twitter is not NTA.

Twitter is not Channels TV.

You can’t fine Jack. You can’t gag Twitter. But if Lai Mohamed needs a bucket to cry in, I hope somebody gets it across to him. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 2, 2021

Twitter has taken down the tweet from that tyrant Buhari. They say it violates their rule. Since we haven't tasted democracy since 2015, twitter has given us a lil taste of it. — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) June 2, 2021

