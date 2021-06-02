ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has said its men in Sabon Birni, a border town between Sokoto State and Niger Republic, have intercepted and killed three gunrunners moving weapons on foot into Nigeria.

Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, stated this on Wednesday in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

The incident comes in a time when proliferation of small arms has been named as the major reason for insecurity across Nigeria with scores killed and kidnapped on a weekly basis.

Politicians have often been accused of being behind the proliferation of illegal firearms around the nation.

A former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, said recently that there are over six million weapons in circulation around the country.

Mr Yerima, a brigadier general, however, in the statement, said the three suspects were killed in a successful ambush laid by the army troops.

Some of the items recovered include RPG bombs and RPG chargers, machine gun, AK47 assault rifle and other accessories as well as different calibre of assorted ammunition.

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

NA TROOPS NEUTRALISE 3 GUNRUNNERS, RECOVER WEAPONS IN SOKOTO BORDER TOWN

Nigerian Army troops operating around Sabo Birni border town of Sokoto State neutralised 3 gunrunners and recovered weapons on 1 June 2021. This was made possible following a credible information of gunrunners moving weapons on foot from Niger Republic into Nigeria around 11pm. The highly vigilant troops mounted a successful ambush along the suspected route close to Garin Naimaimai Village and neutralised the 3 gunrunners. Items recovered include RPG bombs and RPG chargers, machine gun, AK47 assault rifle and other accessories as well as different calibre of assorted ammunition.

The Chief of Army Staff Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya commended the efforts of the troops and urged them to sustain operational in dominating all the illegal routes around the border areas with Niger Republic to frustrate any movement of weapons and ammunition into the country.

You are please requested to disseminate the information to the general public.

MOHAMMED YERIMA

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

2 June 2021