The police in Akwa Ibom State say they have arrested 10 suspects over the deadly attacks on security officials in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Amiengheme Andrew said in a statement on Wednesday in Uyo that the suspects were arrested during a Joint Task Force’s raid on locations in three local government areas – Essien Udim, Obot Akara, and Ikot Ekpene – in the state.

The statement did not reveal the identities of the suspects whom the police said “are directly linked to the killings of security personnel and destruction of property”.

The police said four vehicles and four motorcycles were recovered from the suspects.

Four AK-47 rifles, four G3 rifles, 28 AK-47 magazines, 654 rounds of ammunition, and a grenade were among the recovered items, according to the police.

The police said they also recovered a police uniform and identity card, bullet proof plates, and N63,330.

The development is obviously a major breakthrough for the police in Akwa Ibom after several weeks of unrelenting gun attacks on their facilities and officials.

Three police officers, for instance, were shot dead by gunmen On March 30 in Essien Udim Local Government Area, while four were declared missing by police authorities in the state.

About six police officers were killed during a similar attack on May 8 in Ini Local Government Area of the state. The officers were shot dead while they were sleeping in their quarters, a government official had told PREMIUM TIMES.

Twenty-two police officers have so far been killed by gunmen in the state, according to the police.

Like Akwa Ibom, other states in the South-south and the South-east regions are grappling with deadly attacks on security agencies.