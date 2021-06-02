Three North Central states of Niger, Kwara and Kogi have converged in Lokoja, Kogi state capital for the ongoing zonal public hearing for the review of the 1999 Constitution.

The two-day event organised by the House of Representatives special Committee on the review of the 1999 constitution, started on Tuesday and will end on Wednesday at different venues across the country.

Recall that the Senate version of the event held last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Members of labour unions, politicians and other groups are at the Kogi state Government House in Lokoja, where the North Central section of the event is taking place.

Governor Yahaya Bello declared the public hearing opened on Tuesday and some presentations were made by various groups.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you updates of events on the final day of the session.

10:53 a.m: Members of the House of Representatives led by the Chairman of the Lokoja Centre of the constitution review exercise, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, arrive at the venue.

10:57 a.m: Opening prayers in both Christian and Islamic ways.

11:05 a.m: Chairman of the Lokoja Centre, Mr Abass giving a recap of the Tuesday session.

11:13 a.m: “You are at liberty to expand the scope of your memorandum or submit new ones before next Monday.” – Mr Abass.

11:17 a.m: Technical session for Wednesday commences with Yakubu Haruna, who is seeking creation of additional 15 local government areas in Kogi.

11:25 a.m: While presenting the group’s memorandum, Bamidele Suru of Leadership Integrity Forum (LIF) suggests that dual citizenship be forbidden for political office holders.

11:31 a.m: Abdulmumin Ogejah canvasses for the creation of Ajaokuta East local government area.

12:03 am: Manzuma Mammah from Kwara State proposes creation of Edu state from Niger and Kwara states.

12:15 p.m: Daniel Makolo, representing a Coalition of Cultural and Development Association in Igala Kingdom, wants the federal government to hands-off generation and distribution of electricity and other matters.

12:25pm: Muslim Congress represented by Quasim Opakunle advocates gender equality in the constitution.

12:51pm: House of Reps member, Shaba Ibrahim, addresses the notion that the 1999 constitution is illegal

12:58pm: Kogi State magistrates, represented by Ibrahim Eleson, call for the amendment of Section 318 of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution to include Magistrates in the definition of Holders of Judicial Office.

1:08pm: The Chairman of Kogi chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop John Ibenu, presenting the concerns of the Christian group.

1:19pm: There’s need for proper definition of who is a citizen if Nigeria in the constitution — Daniel Dakolo, lawyer representing a Coalition of Cultural and Development Association in Igala Kingdom.

1:21pm: Secretariat on a short recess as Presiding Reps member attends to an “important issue”.

1:28pm: Firm, Alter Consult, seeks modification of the Value Added Tax (VAT) and that 43 percent should be allocated to local authorities.

1:38pm: Ane Igala Restoration, a socio-cultural group in Kogi state represented by Ocholi Odekina, declares support for ban on open grazing

2:00pm: Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kogi Chapter, represented by Hamza Bello Muhammed (Assistant Secretary), want scholarships for Fulanis