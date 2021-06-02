ADVERTISEMENT

About 24 hours after recording scary fatality figure and increased cases of new infections, Nigeria on Tuesday returned to the days of low numbers with 17 new infections.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday said no new death was recorded from the disease.

This was disclosed in an update posted on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

With the new figures, Nigeria’s infection toll has been raised to 166,534, while the death toll remains 2,099 in total.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Nigeria recorded 28 deaths and 203 new cases with Benue taking the lead in the daily tally with 178 out of the 203 infections recorded.

Before Monday’s tally, infections had declined significantly in Nigeria with an average of less than 100 per day in nearly one month.

Likewise, only nine deaths had been recorded in the past 54 days until Monday’s 28 fatalities.

There is yet to be cogent explanation for Monday’s sudden surge in deaths and infections but health experts believe the arrival of more than 200 travellers considered as “health hazards” for evading mandatory protocol, could be a reason for a potential spike in the country.

Breakdown

On Tuesday, Lagos had the highest infection figure with eight new cases while Rivers State followed with five. Kano was said to have reported two while Kaduna and Plateau recorded one infection each.

Meanwhile, according to NCDC data, there was a significant increase in recoveries as 154 persons were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours.

A total of 156,935 people have now been discharged since the disease began spreading in the country.

Over one million tests have been conducted in Nigeria, a country of roughly 200 million people.

About two million people have received, at least, their first shots of the Oxford vaccines.