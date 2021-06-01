ADVERTISEMENT

The National Examinations Council has debunked the news of the assassination of its late registrar and chief executive officer, Godswill Obioma.

A statement issued by the examination body and signed by the head, information and public relations division, Azeez Sani, said family sources confirmed to the management that the deceased only died after a brief illness.

The statement said the deceased died at the age of 67.

The statement reads in part; “The Registrar/Chief Executive, National Examinations Council (NECO) Prof. Godswill Obioma has died at the age of 67.

“A circular issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Mustapha K. Abdul in Minna on Tuesday, quoted family sources as saying that Prof. Obioma died on 31st May, 2021 after a brief illness.

“This is contrary to insinuations in the social media that the late Registrar was assassinated in his residence in Minna. The Circular enjoined staff of the Council to remain calm and prayed for the repose of the soul of Prof. Obioma.”

The statement added that the late NECO boss, who was appointed on May 14, 2020, was, until his appointment to head NECO, the Ebonyi State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He is survived by his wife and children.

Meanwhile, his son, Godswill Alexander Obioma (Junior), who earlier confirmed the death of his father to the NECO management also spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning.

In a telephone interview with him, he confirmed the message earlier sent to the examination body, stating the circumstances of his father’s death.

He, however, declined further comments, saying he was mourning his late father.