ADVERTISEMENT

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in the killing of Ahmed Gulak, a former adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, who was shot dead in Owerri, Imo State, on Sunday morning.

Mr Gulak was on his way to the airport when he was killed by gunmen.

The police have accused IPOB and its security arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN), of being responsible for the killing of Mr Gulak.

But the group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, described the accusation as untenable and diversionary.

IPOB said the assassination of politicians was not part of its agenda. “We are only after the restoration of Biafra,” the group said.

While sending condolences to Mr Gulak’s family, the group urged intelligence agencies to leave IPOB out of their “messy incompetence.”

It also urged the presidency to set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the incident and expose those behind the killing.

Mr Powerful said, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the untenable allegation by the security agencies that IPOB was responsible for the assassination of former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo State.

“We state without equivocation that IPOB knows nothing about the said assassination. In the first place, what threat did the late Gulak constitute to our cause to warrant his elimination? We had nothing in common with him and could not have in any way killed him.

Mr Powerful said pointing fingers at IPOB was only meant to divert attention away from the real masterminds.

“This is the same way terrorists in security uniform commit various atrocities in South-east and turn around to blame IPOB for their crimes to tarnish our global reputation,” he said.

Mr Powerful faulted security agencies for being swift to blame IPOB instead of properly investigating the incident.

“Did IPOB have the itinerary of the late Gulak to have waylaid him at the airport?

“Before linking IPOB with the crime the jaundiced security agencies should have first investigated Gulak’s host, Hope Uzodima, as well as his political opponents to establish their possible involvement.”