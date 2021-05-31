ADVERTISEMENT

A few hours after the kidnap of many students from Saliu Tanko Islamic school on Sunday, Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, left Nigeria.

According to his aide, Mary Noel-Berje, Mr Bello travelled abroad on a mission to seek solutions to the security challenges in his state.

“The governor, who had left the country to explore all possibilities of strengthening the state’s security architecture before the incident happened, is expected back soon,” she said.

She further stated that the governor has given directives to the security operatives and state government officials to do all they can towards ensuring the safe return of the abducted Tegina Islamiyya children and others.

“The governor, who is expected back in the country within the shortest period of time, has assured the rescue and safe return of the children.”

“Governor Sani Bello also assured all Nigerlites that the government will continue to do all it can to protect the lives and property of its citizens while guaranteeing the continued peace and stability of the state.

“While assuring the parents of the abducted children of their safe return as the security agencies have been directed to do all it can to bring back the children as soon as possible, the governor also urged the citizens to cooperate and share intelligence and information that will help in the quick rescue of the children.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how armed bandits on Sunday abducted many pupils of the Islamic school in Tegina, a densely populated town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bandits reportedly seized the police station in the town and went round the town shooting sporadically into the air to scare residents before breaking into a private school where they abducted children attending Islamic lectures.

The school, which consists of nursery and primary schools, also hosts Islamiyya students in the evening and at weekends.

The mass abduction of the Islamic school students was the second in Rafi local government area in six months.

Dozens of students were earlier in the year kidnapped at Government Science College (GSC) Kagara but were later released after negotiation with the state government.

Asides from the attack on schools, several residents across different local government areas of the state have been displaced after the invasion of bandits.