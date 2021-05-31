ADVERTISEMENT

The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) say they have no record indicating that Omoyele Sowore, an activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, was shot in Abuja on Monday.

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon by their spokesperson in the FCT, Mariam Yusuf, the police denied any altercation with Mr Sowore.

“FCT Police Command wishes to debunk the viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that ‘Omoyele Sowore was shot by a female Assistant Commissioner of Police’ at the Unity Fountain.”

Ms Yusuf said contrary to the reports, “police operatives professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite public disturbance.

“The protesters, who went on the rampage, were resisted by police operatives in order to prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order. There is no record of such incident as at the time of this release,” she said.

Ms Yusuf then urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, reaffirming the police’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in the FCT.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Sowore sustained injuries after a female officer directly fired a tear gas canister at him.

This newspaper also obtained video footage capturing the moment when the incident happened as Mr Sowore was seen flanked on both sides by two protesters.

The less-lethal weapon, usually used to disperse rioters, is hot enough to cause burns on the skin.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr Sowore was at the hospital, receiving medical treatment.

An aide to Mr Sowore, Olorunfemi Adeyeye, who witnessed the chain of events, told our correspondent that the police officer identified as ACP Atine, targeted Mr Sowore, who alongside other activists wanted to protest the worsening security situation at Unity Fountain in Abuja.