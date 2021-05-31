ADVERTISEMENT

A former Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, said on Monday that there is an absence of leadership in the country.

Mr Na’Abba decried the spate of violence across the country, adding that the masses are bearing the brunt of the mayhem of the crises.

In a veiled reference to President Muhammadu Buhari’s inability to halt the pervasive insecurity in Nigeria, Mr Na’Abba said, “The worst amongst us is being enthroned to manage our affairs.”

He spoke at a gathering of ethnic nationalities in Abuja.

The meeting is being attended by prominent sociocultural leaders such as Ayo Adebanjo of Afenifere, and former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife of Ohaneze-Ndigbo among others.

Details later…