A former Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, said on Monday that there is an absence of leadership in the country.
Mr Na’Abba decried the spate of violence across the country, adding that the masses are bearing the brunt of the mayhem of the crises.
In a veiled reference to President Muhammadu Buhari’s inability to halt the pervasive insecurity in Nigeria, Mr Na’Abba said, “The worst amongst us is being enthroned to manage our affairs.”
He spoke at a gathering of ethnic nationalities in Abuja.
ALSO READ: Former Reps Speaker, Ghali Na’abba, dumps APC
The meeting is being attended by prominent sociocultural leaders such as Ayo Adebanjo of Afenifere, and former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife of Ohaneze-Ndigbo among others.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post