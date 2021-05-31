ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has warned against the devolution of more powers to state governors without adequate checks and balances.

Mr Okechukwu, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the warning in a statement on Sunday.

He said that devolution of powers to state governments without corresponding devolution to local governments would further slide the country dangerously into democratic recession and insecurity.

He, therefore, called for the devolution of more powers to the third tier of government; the local governments.

He coined the required restructuring as “dual restructuring” which he said will help to end all forms of insecurity, ethno-religious bigotry and halt democratic recession in the country.

Mr Okechukwu called for the strengthening of democratic institutions across the three tiers of government to provide needed check and balances against state governors.

“For only determined pessimists will deny the truism that our Governors are Emperors, which regrettably recedes our democracy and that pundits posit a clear relationship between democratic recession and ethno-religious bigotry, banditry and the fierce contest for resources in the land.

“My humble appeal is that with this near-consensus for restructuring, we should as a matter of urgent national importance kill two birds with one stone by devolving those relevant items in the Exclusive Legislative List to Concurrent Legislative List. And at the same time compel our dear State Governors with strict conditions for compliance to democratically unlock the local councils, state legislature and judiciary. That’s Dual-Restructuring for national loyalty and prosperity,” he said.

Mr Okechukwu also kicked against the calls for the National Assembly to adopt the 1963 constitution.

He wondered why the First Republic failed if the 1963 Constitution was perfect.

Veteran lawyer, Afe Babalola, had called for the adoption of the 1963 constitution and promised to bankroll a national dialogue.

Mr Babalola described the ongoing Constitution amendment by the National Assembly as “a-waste-of-time.”

The First Republic collapsed following the January 15th 1966 bloody coup, and the subsequent suspension of that constitution by the Aguiyi Ironsi-led military regime.

Mr Okechuckwu, a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, commended the president for some restructuring of recent.

“Buhari believes in bottom-up restructuring that’s why in cohort with 8th NASS he commenced the first leg of real restructuring in 2018 with an amendment which gave birth to Section 121(3) – financial autonomy of State legislatures and judiciary. It was when two years down the line, Emperor-Governors developed phobia to its implementation that he signed Executive Order 10 in 2020,” he said.

The House of Representatives committee on constitution review is to commence public hearing across all the zones in the country on June 1.

The committee on Sunday announced the suspension of Owerri centre amidst insecurity in the state. The suspension is indefinite.