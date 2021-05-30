President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage and disgust over what he called “the heinous murder of Adamawa politician Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State by yet to be identified gunmen.”
Reacting to the development on Sunday, the president said: “I’m repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country.
“Let me warn however that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable acts should expect to go free. We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice.”
Finally, President Buhari expressed his “deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa State as well as his friends and associates all over the country.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
