The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, has assumed duty at the Army headquarters in Abuja.

Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, made this known in a statement on Friday.

President Muhammad Buhari had on Thursday appointed Mr Yahaya, a major general, as the 22nd chief of army staff in the country.

He replaced Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, who died in an air crash last week.

Until his appointment, the new army chief was the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the counter insurgency operation in the North-east.

In the statement by the army spokesperson, the new COAS first reported to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lucky Irabor, a general, where he received the army insignia and other symbols of authority.

He then proceeded to the Army headquarters where he was received by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Benjamin Ahanotu, a major general.

Read the full statement:

GENERAL FARUK YAHAYA ASSUMES COMMAND AS 22ND CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF

…pays last respect to Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, today, 28 May 2021, assumed command at the Army Headquarters (AHQ), Abuja as the 22nd Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army (NA). He was appointed COAS by President Muhammadu Buhari on 27 May 2021 following the unfortunate demise of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others in a plane crash on Friday 21 May 2021.

On arrival from Maiduguri, the COAS proceeded to the Defence Headquarters where he formally reported to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and received the command insignia (flag), the symbol of authority before proceeding to take over his office at the AHQ.

He was received at the Army Headquarters by the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) Army, Maj Gen BI Ahanotu and thereafter inspected a quarter guards mounted in his honour and the symbolic lowering and hoisting of command flag to signify the end and beginning of a new command in line with Army traditions.

General Yahaya later held a brief meeting with Principal Staff Officers after observing a minute silence in honour of former COAS, late General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others. He requested maximum cooperation of the senior officers in order to achieve the mandate of safeguarding the country from the multifaceted security challenges facing the country. The COAS further stressed team work and synergy as the way forward for the NA and the nation as no single individual or agency can make it alone.

The COAS thereafter proceeded to the Ministry of Defence to pay homage to the Honourable Minister, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd).

MOHAMMED YERIMA

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

28 May 2021