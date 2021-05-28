ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 45 new cases of coronavirus infection in five states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 166,191.

This is according to official data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night.

Lagos again took the lead with 27 new cases and followed by Rivers with 14 new cases. Kaduna recorded two cases while Jigawa and Ekiti recorded one new case each.

According to the NCDC data, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,071 lives.

The last time Nigeria recorded the virus-related death was on Tuesday when the NCDC announced four deaths.

The data also shows that 156,535 have been successfully treated and discharged after testing negative to the virus.

With a population of about 200 million people, Nigeria has only conducted over two million tests and has so far vaccinated 1,945,273 million people with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Of the vaccinated figure, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said 444,000 were healthcare workers, who have received their first doses.

Mr Shuaib said the 440,000 health workers represent 23 per cent of people that have received first shots of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.