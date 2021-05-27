ADVERTISEMENT

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended the Human Rights Radio for a clear violation of the broadcasting code.

The suspension will last for 30 days according to the commission.

The NBC through a statement said it met with Mr Ahmed Isah popularly known as Ordinary President on Tuesday where the Berekete Family Show presenter explained all that led to the unfortunate event which happened at his station.

According to NBC, it has over the years warned and fined the station which hosts the popular Berekete Family Show over repeated cases of abuse, denigrating remarks, flagrant abuse of fairness, balance and fair hearing.

The commission ordered the suspension of the station until “the broadcaster commits to ethical and professional broadcasting; the suspension order is effective from Monday, May 31, 2021.”

It also noted that after the 30 days sanction period within which the station must have put its house in order and attune itself with responsive, responsible and professional broadcasting, the station shall pay a recommencement fee in line with the broadcasting code.

Background

Mr Isah came under public scrutiny after a BBC Africa Eye documentary which premiered on May 17, 2021, showed him lose control and slap a lady identified as Susan.

Ms Susan was accused of burning her little niece’s hair whom she claimed is a witch. From the documentary, the little girl suffered burns on her head.

After a public outcry, Mr Isah on Wednesday morning during the show apologised to Nigerians for his violent reaction.

He was joined by several listeners some of whom called in to apologise on his behalf.