President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the swapping of positions by heads of two agencies under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The agencies are National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons(NCRMI) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

In a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, Imaan Suleiman, the NAPTIP DG takes over as the National Commissioner in charge of NCRMI.

Consequently, the statement further stated that Bashir Mohammed, the NCRMI National Commissioner takes over as NAPTIP DG.

The statement further said the reshuffle was in order to realise and sustain government’s abiding desire for effective and efficient service delivery in the two organisations.

The new NCRMI federal commissioner was appointed as the head of NAPTIP after her predecessor, Julie Okah-Donli, was axed. She assumed office in December.

A politician and businesswoman, Mrs Suleiman-Ibrahim’s had served as a special adviser on strategic communication to the minister of state for education before her appointment last year.

On his own part, Mr Bashir represented Kano Central Senatorial District in the 7th Nssembly Assembly.

He assumed as head of NCRMI in August 2019 after he was persuaded to step down for current senator representing the district, Ibrahim Shekarau.

Read full statement:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI SWAPS HEADS OF AGENCIES UNDER HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS MINISTRY

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the swapping of positions by two heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

This is in order to realize and sustain government’s abiding desire for effective and efficient service delivery in the two organisations.

Consequently, Mrs. Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim the current Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) takes over from Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed as the Honourable Federal Commissioner for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), while Senator Mohammed becomes the new Director General of NAPTIP.

The President further directs that the changes should be effected after comprehensive handover notes to successors.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 27, 2021