The police have announced the arrest of 10 suspects allegedly involved in the failed attack on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, announced the arrest on Thursday at a special briefing of State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Those who organised and those who pulled the trigger have all been arrested and investigation is ongoing,” he said.

He said investigations so far show that the outcome is contrary to the claims made by the governor.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ortom, in March, stated that gunmen suspected to be herders attacked him on his farm near Tyo-mu, along Makurdi-Gboko Highway of Benue State.

The police chief said the suspects are still being detained by the police without prosecution because judiciary staff are on strike.

“We have had them for over a month but the courts have been closed for over three months, where do I take them to?” he said.