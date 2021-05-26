ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, says the constitution review process, which has reached public hearing stage nationwide, can guarantee political stability if carried out well.

Mr Bello said this at the Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Hall for the Minna centre of the North-central Zone public hearing on constitutional review.

The public hearing event organised by the Senate, which started on Tuesday, is billed to be concluded on Wednesday.

Participants from Niger, Kwara and Kogi States as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, converged on Minna for the two-day event.

“Governor Bello expressed that Constitutional review, if well articulated, would guarantee better and inclusive economic growth as well as increase political stability and enhance peaceful coexistence,” a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mary Noel-Berje, read.

He described the event as a significant one for the nation, pointing out that Nigeria has evolved over time and for the country to attain its actual position in the comity of nations, there is need to review emerging issues in the constitution.

He said, in all federal systems of government, restructuring is a dynamic process through legislation and other procedures accepted by the citizens as the need arises.

He added that despite different perceptions concerning the constitutional review, the unity of Nigeria must remain sacrosanct and that the country is stronger and better as one indivisible nation.

“As the Chairman of North Central Governors’ Forum we’ve had series of meeting on the same subject. I have no doubt in my mind that, at the end of this exercise, justice will be done so that the states of the North Central will enjoy the benefit and full potentials of our democratic system”, he said.

According to the Governor, “we need to consider as a country the nature and type of Constitution we want; in addition to other issues like autonomy for local government, Legislature and Judiciary, we also need to carefully consider the Concurrent and Exclusive Lists; Devolution of Powers and other issues that are cardinal to the survival of the country.”

He enjoined all the participants to take advantage of the opportunity and critically look at the 1999 Constitution with the view to coming out with a workable document that will provide for effective and efficient system of government at all levels.

Representing the Senate, Deputy Chief Whip, Aliyu Abdullahi, the Niger North Senator and the Sub-committee Chairman of the Constitution Review for North-central Minna centre, said that topical issues such as judicial and electoral reforms, local government autonomy and devolution of powers are to be looked into.

“You will agree with me that, if we get these items through constitutional processes of alteration successfully then, our Constitutional Democracy will be set on the right pedestal, and ultimately, Nigeria will take its pride of place among the enviable constitutional democracies in the world”, he said.