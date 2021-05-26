ADVERTISEMENT

Over 100 persons have been reported killed and many others rendered homeless in an attack on Saturday by suspected herders in Katsina Ala local government area of Benue State.

The Chairman of Katsina Ala LGA, Alfred Atera, who earlier spoke to Punch newspaper, said the herders attacked four wards in his area, Yoyo, Utang, Mbatyu/mberev and Mbayongo.

“More than 100 people at different places have been killed since the attack on Saturday,” Mr Atera told Punch.

“The attackers have developed a strategy; they are not attacking one place. If they attack in Kwando now, the next thing you hear is that they are attacking Yoyo and at the same time, they are attacking Utange.”

However, Mkaryima Ulega, an indigene of Mbayongo, who is now taking refuge in an IDP camp in Tor Donga, said 114 people, including children were killed in different attacks.

“It is a problem between Fulani herdsmen and the people. On Sunday (May 23), they (the herders) entered the community called Mbayongo around 7 o’clock in the evening and they ended around 3’0 clock in the morning. They killed about 76 people and most of the houses were set ablaze.

“And they also entered another community again (at the same time) from different axes. The other side they killed about 38.”

Other villages sacked are Gawa, Adamu, Tacha Jima, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

According to Mr Ulega, after the attack, people were running from different places but had no place to stay.

He also accused the security operatives of ‘insulting’ those running helter-skelter after the attack.

“They told people to go and defend themselves.”

Mr Ulega said the majority of those displaced are now camped somewhere around Tor Donga.

“Up till now, people are there. As the place don full now, na Tor Donga (IDP camp) people dey rush come,” he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the police in Benue, Catherine Anene and Governor Samuel Ortom’s media aide, Terver Akase, said they did not have any information on the attacks when PREMIUM TIMES reached out to them.

However, Mr Ortom, has again urged the people to defend themselves against killer herders.

He said this during an interdenominational church service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Chapel of Grace in Government House, Makurdi, the state capital.

“I’ll no longer announce the deaths of those killed by Fulani herdsmen; rise up and defend yourselves with weapons not prohibited by law, bows and arrows, spears, knives, and similar ones,” Mr Ortom said on Sunday.