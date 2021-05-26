ADVERTISEMENT

The Delta State Government says it has yet to receive the $4.2 million Ibori loot from the federal government.

The money, stolen by former Delta governor James Ibori, was recently returned to the Nigerian government by the UK government which seized it from the former governor.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, said Tuesday that the money had been returned to the Delta State Government.

However, the spokesperson to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa told journalists in Asaba Wednesday that the state government was yet to receive the funds.

Details later…