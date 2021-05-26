The Delta State Government says it has yet to receive the $4.2 million Ibori loot from the federal government.
The money, stolen by former Delta governor James Ibori, was recently returned to the Nigerian government by the UK government which seized it from the former governor.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, said Tuesday that the money had been returned to the Delta State Government.
However, the spokesperson to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa told journalists in Asaba Wednesday that the state government was yet to receive the funds.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post